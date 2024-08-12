LEXUS MANILA bundles select models with enhanced ownership packages in a campaign that runs until Aug. 31.

First among the included nameplates is the Lexus UX 300e, priced from P3.838 million. The all-electric SUV is said to “seamlessly blend eco-friendliness with unparalleled luxury.” Sleek and aerodynamic, the UX 300e is equipped with a “cutting-edge” electric powertrain and a host of modern amenities. Its driver-centric cockpit gets Sashiko leather seats, and the vehicle boasts the Lexus Safety Sense suite that includes advanced features like a pre-collision system, adaptive high beam system, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, and dynamic cruise control.

Meanwhile, the RZ 450e, starting from P5.228 million, is Lexus’ first fully electric model, and is “technologically advanced,” positioned as blending innovation and luxury. It has a futuristic cockpit “designed to create a seamless connection between driver and vehicle,” while its advanced electric powertrain is complemented by a suite of safety features.

Priced from P10.508 million, the LS 500 Premier is the brand’s flagship sedan that offers “exceptional comfort, performance, and safety, with an interior crafted by Takumi masters using razor-thin haku metal foil and Nishijin weaving techniques.” A powerful 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system completes a luxurious package.

For more information, visit the Lexus Manila showroom in Bonifacio Global City or download the MyLexus App available for both Android and iOS users to receive live updates and to access other premium services.