Velocity Snapshots July 22, 2024 | 12:01 am Members of the 2023 UAAP Cheerdance champion FEU Cheering Squad flank a Toyota Tamaraw concept which served as the pace car during the opening round of Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup's 10th season at the Clark International Speedway. In the driver's seat is Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) President Masando Hashimoto. — PHOTO BY KAP MACEDA AGUILA Mr. Hashimoto poses with his #4 car ahead of the start of his Novice Class Sprint race. — PHOTO BY KAP MACEDA AGUILA