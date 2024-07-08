Audi Philippines holds midyear financing promo for e-tron models

1 of 2

AUDI PHILIPPINES is extending financing options on select models — more notably on its electric Audi e-tron offerings: the Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi e-tron GT. The midyear promotion is expected to feature easy-pay packages and other offerings to make these Audi models more attainable.

The Audi Q8 e-tron is said to be a model that combines “powerful electric performance with sophisticated design.” Boasting a dual-motor setup, the Q8 e-tron delivers sprightly acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride. Its spacious cabin features leather upholstery and an advanced infotainment system. The Q8 e-tron, said Audi Philippines, is suitable for both city commutes and long-distance travel, with advanced safety systems and driver assistance assuring safety and peace of mind.

Meanwhile, the Audi e-tron GT marries “sporty aesthetics and cutting-edge technology.” Its high-performance electric powertrain delivers “exhilarating acceleration, precise handling, and a dynamic driving experience.” Audi Philippines says that a sport-tuned suspension and aggressive styling set it apart, while a “meticulously crafted interior provides a luxurious atmosphere.” An advanced infotainment system, premium materials, and customizable settings ensure a heightened driving experience. The e-tron GT also incorporates the latest in driver assistance technologies.

For more information, contact Audi Philippines at 0917-836-1479.