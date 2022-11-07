NISSAN PHILIPPINES upped its automotive advertising efforts as it recently unveiled the brand’s first 3D immersive ad in the Philippines and in Asia. Part of the launch of the country’s biggest LED billboard, BGC Beyond, the ad features the all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power as it seemingly breaks out of a virtual showroom display and onto the highway, showcasing the high-resolution, anamorphic 3D technology of the billboard.

“Nissan has always sought to provide excitement built into its products. This also extends to how we create immersive experiences for our customers,” said Nissan Philippines President Juan Manuel Hoyos. “The Kicks e-Power is the perfect vehicle for this medium as it revolutionizes the current hybrid technology, offering an exciting and fully electrified drive without the need for plug-in charging.”

The ad is on display at One Bonifacio High Street, 5th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City.

Interested customers can book a test drive at a Nissan dealership or visit nissan.ph. They may also download the Nissan Assist App on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to set an appointment for a test drive.