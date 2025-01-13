HONDA CARS PHILIPPINES, INC. (HCPI) welcomes 2025 with the “New Year, New Deals” promo. Until Jan. 31, customers can get as much as P85,000 off the Honda City or Honda BR-V.

The Honda City, reported HCPI, can realize a fuel economy rate of up to 22.2 kilometers per liter. All variants are equipped with the Honda Sensing advanced safety features. Aside from the P85,000 discount, a special promo requiring only P10,000 all-in down payment is offered.

Meanwhile, the versatile seven-seater Honda BR-V is a subcompact SUV that serves up 121ps of maximum engine power and 145Nm of maximum torque — while registering a frugal fuel consumption rate of up to 24.71 kilometers per liter. Its flexible interior features one-touch-tumble second-row seats, a full-flat mechanism for the third row, seat height and steering wheel adjusters for the driver, and cargo area of up to 1,032 liters with all rear seats folded down. Ground clearance is at 207mm. The 2025 Honda BR-V 1.5 S CVT features a P65,000 discount and as low as P19,850 monthly amortization.