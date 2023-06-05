DB SCHENKER PHILIPPINES, the local arm of 150-year-old German logistics solutions supply chain management firm DB Schenker, recently took delivery of the country’s first commercially available fully electric truck, the Foton Tornado 3.6 EV, from Foton Motor Philippines, Inc.

The Foton Tornado 3.6 EV, available in cab and chassis form, is priced at P3.6 million. “We at Foton Motor Philippines are thrilled to have been chosen by DB Schenker Philippines to be the provider of their first fully electric truck. It is an honor for us to be an integral part of this game-changing partnership,” said Foton Philippines General Manager Levy Santos.

The vehicle features similar EV technology found in more premium electric cars and SUVs. It employs a permanent-magnet synchronous motor with peak output of 154hp and 300Nm — enough to accelerate the electric truck from zero to 50kph in nine seconds and reach a top speed of 90kph. It boasts a full-charge range of 208 kilometers (per global WLTP standards), and charging may be done via AC or DC charger (two to four hours on DC and 12 hours on AC from 20% to 100% charge).

The braking system is a traditional hydraulic, said to promise ease of maintenance and repair. The truck’s gradeability — the steepest hill a truck can climb using maximum torque at the lowest gear — is said to be rated at 20%. The Foton Tornado 3.6 EV truck has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 6,000 kilograms with a payload of 3,600 kilograms and a curb weight of 2,400 kilograms. It measures 5,960mm x 1.925mm x 2,260mm (LxWxH) and boasts a 3,360-mm wheelbase.

Comfort, convenience, and safety features include an air-conditioning system, multimedia (MP3/Aux/USB) audio system, adjustable steering wheel, power windows, central locking with remote key, reverse sensor, ABS, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) — among others.

“It is Foton Motor Philippines’ aim to help Filipino businesses achieve a zero-cost strategy on fuel, experience more efficient logistics, lower operating costs, and reduce carbon footprint, while enjoying accessible charging opportunities and excellent after-sales services,” added Mr. Santos.

Building on its strengths year on year for the last 16 years and as the first Chinese brand to enter the list of top 10 car companies in the Philippines in terms of sales volume, Foton Motor Philippines has established itself as one of the best-selling automotive brands in the country and a leader in the commercial vehicle industry. The company has forged partnerships with large local, regional, and multinational companies like J&T Express, Shopee Philippines, YTO Express, Flash Express, Coca-Cola, Arrow Go Express, GoGo Xpress, San Jose Del Monte Transport Cooperative, and even the Province of Pampanga.