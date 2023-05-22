JETOUR AUTO PHILIPPINES is making aggressive moves to grow the brand’s footprint in the country, announcing that it will open 16 new dealerships this year. These facilities will be located in Pasay, Las Piñas, Eton Centris (Quezon City), Fairview, Pampanga, Isabela, E. Rodriguez, Batangas, and Quezon Avenue in Luzon; Cebu, Iloilo, and Bacolod in Visayas; and Davao, GenSan, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan in Mindanao.

The locations have been chosen based on their potential for growth, along with their proximity to existing customers. The dealerships will offer the range of Jetour vehicles, including the popular Dashing and Ice Cream, the X70 seven-seater SUV, and the X70 Plus. Customers can also expect top-notch after-sales service, including maintenance and repair services and a wide range of genuine parts and accessories.

“We are delivering on our promise when we launched the brand,” said Jetour Auto Philippines Managing Director Miguelito Jose. “And we will continue to work to bring our products and services closer to more Filipinos. We are confident that our experienced dealer principals and dedicated teams will uphold our commitment to customer satisfaction and deliver the best possible experience to all our customers.”

