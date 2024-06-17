THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE Association of the Philippines (EVAP) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Automotive Sub-Council (CCPIT-Auto) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic international partnership.

EVAP Chairman Rommel Juan and CCPIT-Auto Assistant Chairman James Chai formalized the agreement, with EVAP Chairman Emeritus Ferdinand Raquelsantos witnessing the event. The MoU aims to foster collaboration between the Philippines and China in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, encompassing the entire value chain. The signing ceremony took place during the China Auto Chongqing Summit, held last June 6 to 8 in Chongqing, China.

This landmark partnership seeks to leverage the strengths and capabilities of both organizations to accelerate the growth and adoption of electric vehicles. By combining resources and expertise, EVAP and CCPIT-Auto are committed to advancing innovation, technology transfer, and market development in the EV sector.

Chairman Rommel Juan expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This MoU marks a significant milestone for EVAP and the Philippine EV industry. Our collaboration with CCPIT-Auto will open new avenues for knowledge-sharing, investment opportunities, and the development of sustainable transportation solutions.”

Assistant Chairman James Chai echoed these sentiments, highlighting the mutual benefits of the agreement. “China and the Philippines share a common vision for the future of mobility. Through this MoU, we aim to create a robust platform for cooperation that will drive the electric vehicle industry forward, benefiting both nations and contributing to global sustainability goals.”

The MoU outlines several key areas of cooperation: Technology exchange and innovation — facilitating the exchange of technological advancements and best practices in EV manufacturing, battery technology, and charging infrastructure; investment and market development — promoting joint ventures, investments, and market expansion initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of the EV industry in both countries; policy advocacy and support — collaborating on policy recommendations to support the growth of the EV sector and address regulatory challenges; training and capacity-building — organizing training programs, workshops, and seminars to enhance the skills and knowledge of professionals in the EV industry.