PHILIPPINE GREEN logistics service pioneer Mober has made “sustainable delivery services” in Cebu available to support the regional expansion of Swedish home furnishing retail giant Ikea Philippines. Mober will use its 100% EV fleet to support home deliveries in Cebu and other Visayas provinces, “ensuring zero-emission deliveries.”

In addition to the sustainable delivery services, Mober will assist the furniture brand’s warehousing solutions via a collection hub located in Cebu City, speeding up delivery times and increasing product accessibility for Filipino households in the Visayas. The collection hub serves as the last-mile delivery point for Ikea Philippines, while housing Mober’s EV charging stations. The Cebu City facility includes Mober’s latest 15-kW OCPP chargers, compatible with Type 2 and GB/T standards, ensuring efficient support for Mober’s EV fleet serving Ikea.

“We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey, expanding our green delivery solutions to the Visayas. This represents a leap forward for the Philippines in embracing sustainable practices across the logistics industry. As EV ownership gains momentum, Mober is well-positioned to further its commitment to providing sustainable business solutions toward a net-zero carbon emission future by leveraging our all-electric fleet,” said Mober Founder and CEO Dennis Ng.

Mober supports the end-to-end supply chain sustainability of major FMCG and retail brands. Besides Ikea Philippines, Mober partners with SM Appliance Center, Unilever Philippines, Nestlé Philippines, and Nespresso, as well as renowned logistics companies Maersk and Kuehne+Nagel.