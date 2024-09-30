DFSK enters market with 3 electrified offerings

1 of 5

The Seres Group brand is now here

CHINESE AUTOMOBILE brand DFSK (Dongfeng Sokon Automobile) recently made its entry in the Philippine market official. Three electric vehicle (EV) offerings were unveiled to the public at the TriNoma Mall in Quezon City: the DFSK Candy Mini EV, the DFSK E5 PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), and the DFSK EC75 commercial van. The Chinese brand is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Seres Group, which has maintained a partnership locally with QSJ Motors since 2018.

“This an exciting time as we unveil the latest models of our electric vehicles,” QSJ Motors Junior Business Manager Kenneth Chang told guests which included bank partners, members of the media, and key opinion leaders. “It marks a significant milestone for our company as we introduce DFSK vehicles. These vehicles are not just a culmination of our dedicated efforts but also our commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence.”

The compact Candy Mini EV is said to be a cost-effective alternative to traditional vehicles, according to DFSK. The four-seater boasts up to 220 kilometers of pure battery range on a single charge, and has a 16.8-kWh battery capacity. Technology offerings include an advanced infotainment system, parking radar, and cruise control. The Candy Mini EV is priced at P658,000 and is recommended by the brand for short trips, such as running errands or going to and from the office.

Meanwhile, with the E5 PHEV, the company targets those who are looking for a PHEV for the urban commute and weekend drives. The mid-sized sport utility vehicle seats seven and has a combined range of 1,150 kilometers, with the pure electric range pegged at 100 kilometers. Available in the E5 are a dual-screen infotainment system, seat ventilation, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), in addition to hill start assist, traction control, and hill descent assist. The vehicle has a panoramic sunroof and a surround sound system with four speakers for the M1 variant and 12 speakers for the M2 variant. Other features in the M2 are front and rear parking radar, automatic air-conditioner control, and an intelligent air purification system. Both variants come in black, and white plus gray colors, while the M2 can also be purchased in brown. Pricing starts at P1.58 million.

Finally, the EC75 commercial van, also referred to as the “E-Negosyo Van” by DFSK in the Philippines, is fully electric. The vehicle can accommodate two and offers a seven-cubic-meter cargo space. Fully charging the 50.38-kWh battery can take as little as 45 minutes, providing the van with up to 310 kilometers of electric range. Its smart features include ADAS and real-time tracking and fleet management systems. This vehicle is priced at P1.45 million.

In a statement, DFSK says that the introduction of its vehicle lineup is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation, and contribute to efforts to combat climate change. For more information, visit www.dfsk.com.ph. — Joyce Reyes-Aguila