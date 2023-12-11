ELECTRIC MOBILITY and battery-swapping technology firm Gogoro Philippines recently rolled out its so-called Energy Plans in the country in time for its commercial launch this month. Gogoro presented its Swap-and-Go subscription plans, which coincide with the commencement of Smartscooter sales and the activation of the company’s battery-swapping GoStations across the metro.

“We are now witnessing a key turning point in the quest for sustainable and intelligent urban transportation in the Philippines,” said Gogoro Philippines President and CEO Bernie Llamzon in a release. “With the Gogoro Energy Plans, we are not only providing a convenient and eco-friendly solution for refueling but also embracing a lifestyle change that benefits our community and environment. We are proud to lead this charge and offer a glimpse into the future of mobility.”

The Gogoro ecosystem allows riders to swap out depleted batteries with newly charged ones in seconds — solving, said the company, range anxiety and long charging times of traditional electric vehicles. The Gogoro Energy Plan, accessible via the Gogoro app, comes with two tailored monthly subscription options: Plan 799: 300Ah (Ampere hour) or up to 420 kilometers of travel distance, and Plan 999: 500Ah or up to 700 kilometers of travel distance.

Ah, a unit of electric charge, is the basis for the Energy Plans’ allocation. This measurement is converted into maximum kilometers, allowing riders to estimate their travel range easily. The conversion is based on comprehensive studies conducted in Taiwan and pilot programs in the Philippines, ensuring accuracy and reliability for riders. Offers do not have a lock-up period, allowing subscribers to switch plans anytime through the Gogoro App, with changes taking effect in the next billing cycle. The flexibility ensures that customers can choose the one that best suits their individual needs and riding habits.

Gogoro Philippines has activated four GoStations across the metro: The Globe Tower, 32nd Street corner 7th Avenue in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig; Puregold Parañaque, 113 Ninoy Aquino Avenue, Sto. Niño, Parañaque City; Puregold Makati, 35 Dr. Jose P. Rizal Avenue, Makati City; and Phoenix Gas Station, Shaw Boulevard, San Antonio, Pasig City. Two more Gogoro GoStations will open in Quezon City — at the Uptown Mall in Diliman, Quezon City and another at Bellitudo Building, Katipunan Avenue near White Plains.

Two more GoStations will open in the first quarter of 2024: Ayala Malls Feliz along Marcos Highway in Dela Paz, Pasig City, and Paseo de Magallanes Commercial Center in Makati City.

Gogoro Philippines is a collaborative effort among Globe’s 917Ventures, Inc., Ayala Corp., and Gogoro. This partnership leverages the expertise of all involved to build a smart electric transportation network in the country.

For more information about Gogoro Energy Plans and to reserve a Gogoro Smartscooter, visit the Gogoro Experience Center on the second floor of Greenbelt 4, Ayala Center; or check out www.gogoro.com/ph.