As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Taal Vista Hotel continues to enhance its eco-friendly initiatives with thoughtful programs designed to reduce its environmental footprint while maintaining exceptional guest experiences. This year, the hotel proudly introduces its latest “Plate for the Planet” dish, Malunggay Pancit Verde — a flavorful and nutrient-rich take on a Filipino classic merienda, made with locally sourced ingredients that support both the environment and the community.

Sustainable Dining: The Heart of Plate for the Planet

With sustainability at its core, Taal Vista Hotel has embraced garden-to-table principles, sourcing local and seasonal ingredients to minimize food miles and support nearby farmers. The latest addition to its ‘Plate for the Planet’ initiative, the Malunggay Pancit Verde, embodies this vision. Infused with the goodness of malunggay — a powerhouse of nutrients — the dish not only provides a wholesome and delicious meal but also highlights the hotel’s dedication to sustainable food choices.

This eco-friendly menu addition is part of a broader initiative that includes:

Locally Sourced Ingredients: Supporting small-scale farmers and reducing carbon emissions from transportation.

Waste Reduction: Encouraging mindful dining through portion control and food waste management.

Eco-Conscious Operations: Utilizing the ORCA biodigester, which converts food waste into a liquid safely discharged into the sewer system, preventing landfill waste.

Beyond the Plate: Hotel-Wide Sustainability Initiatives

Taal Vista Hotel’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the kitchen. The hotel has implemented energy-saving measures, including transitioning to inverter air-conditioning units and LED lighting, reducing energy consumption across all 262 guest rooms. Additionally, it actively conserves water through rainwater harvesting and the use of water-efficient fixtures.

To further minimize plastic waste, the hotel has replaced single-use toiletries with dispenser systems, generating an annual savings of P823,000, and eliminated plastic water bottles in favor of refillable glass pitchers, saving P640,000 yearly.

A Commitment to a Greener Future

Taal Vista Hotel has been actively working towards reducing its carbon footprint, with a strong focus on energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, and responsible sourcing. In 2024, the hotel recorded 5,021 tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and has set an ambitious yet strategic goal of reducing this by 10% in 2025. This initiative aligns with SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC)’s sustainability objectives, ensuring that every step toward eco-conscious operations is taken with careful consideration of both environmental impact and guest experience.

“Our approach to sustainability is not just about making changes — it’s about making a difference,” said Ramon Makilan, General Manager of Taal Vista Hotel. “By gradually upgrading our equipment and operations, we are able to introduce impactful programs while keeping the warmth and hospitality our guests love.”

Inviting Guests to Be Part of the Change

Taal Vista Hotel believes that sustainability is a shared responsibility. Guests are encouraged to join the movement by embracing eco-friendly practices, such as using their own tumblers, participating in the towel and linen reuse program, and practicing mindful dining by taking only what they can consume at the buffet.

As Taal Vista Hotel continues to innovate in its sustainability journey, initiatives like ‘Plate for the Planet’ and its new Malunggay Pancit Verde serve as a reminder that small, intentional choices can create a lasting impact — for both the planet and future generations.

For more information on Taal Vista Hotel’s sustainability efforts and dining offerings, visit https://www.taalvistahotel.com/sustainability-program/ or follow @taalvistahotel on social media.

