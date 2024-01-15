Xiaomi plugs into EV realm

1 of 2

XIAOMI formalizes its entry into the realm of electric vehicles (EVs) with the Xiaomi SU7. In a release, the company said it banners five core technologies: an e-motor, battery, die-casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and a so-called Smart Cabin. “From the development of foundational core technologies, Xiaomi aims to redefine the technology of the automotive industry,” it reported.

Described as a “pre-launch,” more details about the Xiaomi SU7 — positioned as a full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan — have been revealed, such as design, performance, range, and safety features.

“With firm strides, we are crossing its summit,” said Xiaomi Group Founder, Chairman, and CEO Lei Jun, quoting a Chinese poem. The brand is now seen as making a huge leap from the smartphone industry into “closing the loop of the human x car x home smart ecosystem.” Lei Jun further expressed that the century-old automotive industry offers little room for maneuvering today: “Xiaomi has decided to invest tenfold, starting from the development of fundamental core technologies, committing to constructing an outstanding vehicle. Through 15 to 20 years of effort, Xiaomi aims to become one of the top five global automakers.”

The company said that smart electric vehicles are trending toward integration of the automotive industry with consumer electronics and intelligent ecosystems. Integrating full-stack technologies is a vital step for the industry’s evolution, and by integrating industrial manufacturing, smart software and AI, Xiaomi’s EV efforts will “completely redefine the automotive industry, marking a significant leap in its technological landscape.”

Xiaomi revealed it has invested over CNY10 billion in the initial research and development (R&D) phase. The R&D team comprises over 3,400 engineers and over a thousand technical experts in critical domains both in China and abroad. This showcases Xiaomi’s 13 years of comprehensive technological accumulation since its inception.

Xiaomi has independently developed and manufactured e-motors: HyperEngine V6/V6s, and HyperEngine V8s. The three e-motors are said to feature innovative technologies such as Bi-directional Full Oil Cooling Technology, S-shaped oil circuit design, and staggered silicon steel laminations design — enabling them to rival the performance of traditional large V8 and V6 powertrains.

Notably, the HyperEngine V8s, with a maximum speed of 27,200 rpm and able to output 425kW and 635Nm peak torque, employs the industry’s first ultra-high-strength silicon steel plate with a tensile strength of 960MPa, boasting strength that surpasses mainstream industry offerings by more than two times. HyperEngine V8s is in development and set to be mass-produced and implemented in Xiaomi EVs in 2025. On the other hand, Xiaomi’s self-developed HyperEngine V6/V6s e-motors muster 21,000rpm — surpassing the most powerful mass-produced electric motor.

Xiaomi has also self-developed CTB Integrated Battery Technology through innovative Inverted Cell Technology, multifunctional elastic interlayer, and a minimalistic wiring system. It features a battery integration efficiency of 77.8%, the highest of CTB batteries worldwide, a 24.4% overall performance improvement, and a height reduction of 17mm, with a maximum battery capacity of up to 150kWh and theoretical CLTC recharge range exceeding 1,200 kilometers.

Inside the vehicle, the Xiaomi EV Smart Cabin adopts a human-centric interaction architecture and features a 16.1-inch 3K central console, a 56-inch HUD head-up display, a 7.1-inch rotating dashboard, and two seatback extension mounts that allow for the mounting of two tablet devices. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8295 in-car chip with AI computing power of up to 30 TOPS, enabling an ultimate interactive experience with the linking of five different screens.

The interactive experience is similar to tablets, allowing users to quickly adopt. The system operates smoothly, with the vehicle OS launching in a rapid 1.49 seconds after the door is unlocked. Additionally, it offers seamless cross-device connection between smartphones and the EV. For example, when the phone is brought into the cabin, the console automatically displays an icon, enabling easy access to the phone’s interface with a single touch.

The in-car OS integrates mainstream applications, including the whole Xiaomi tablet application ecosystem, with gradual adaptation to over 5,000 applications. Smartphone applications can be conveniently pinned to the car console, instantly transforming them into in-car applications. The Xiaomi SU7 supports over 1,000 Xiaomi smart home devices for effortless integration with the vehicle, enabling automatic discovery, password-free access, and the ability to set up automation scenarios, creating a robust CarIoT ecosystem. The car interior also has dedicated pinpoint expansion connections, supporting plug-and-play functionality for a wide range of devices. To meet the needs of users, the Xiaomi EV fully supports CarPlay, the mounting of iPads and iPad accessories, and applications on the rear extension mount.