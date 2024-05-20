Electric Vehicle Owners Society draws record attendance in meetup

1 of 3

THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE Owners Society (EVOS) held its 11th meetup, marking the first gathering of the year for the EV community. The group got together at Caltex Mamplasan and Lakeshore Batangas, bringing together a record 30 electric vehicles (EVs) of various makes and models.

The regular meetup serves as a platform for EV enthusiasts to connect, share experiences, and discuss the latest developments in the electric vehicle industry. Among the distinguished guests was Department of Energy Director Patrick Aquino, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting sustainable transportation initiatives.

EVOS President Ferdi Raquelsantos expressed his excitement about the record-breaking turnout, stating, “We are thrilled to see the EV community come together in such large numbers for our 11th meetup. This event underscores the growing interest and enthusiasm for electric vehicles in the Philippines.”

Representatives from prominent automotive brands and distributors, including BYD, MG, Autohub, Ecomax, Evoxterra, Autoaccess, and PESIN, were also in attendance, reaffirming their commitment to advancing electric mobility and engaging with EV owners.

The meetup commenced at Caltex Mamplasan, where participants gathered before embarking on a scenic convoy to Lakeshore Batangas. Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) Chairman Rommel Juan and EVAP President Edmund Araga co-organized the event, highlighting EVAP’s dedication to promoting sustainable transportation solutions.

“We are proud to co-organize this event with EVOS and showcase the collective efforts of our organizations in driving the adoption of electric vehicles. Together, we are working towards a greener and more sustainable future,” said Mr. Juan.

Naer Pizarro, alongside Rommel Juan, served as hosts for the event, ensuring that participants had an enjoyable and enriching experience throughout the meetup.

The 11th EVOS meetup not only celebrated the growing EV community but also served as a testament to the collective efforts of stakeholders in promoting sustainable transportation solutions.