Jetour Auto Philippines, Midori Clark award 4 vehicles to lucky winners

JETOUR AUTO PHILIPPINES, INC. (JAPI) and Midori Clark Hotel and Casino recently turned over a Jetour Dashing crossover to the fourth and final winner of the “Mid-Autumn Festival” for guests. Under a partnership between the two companies, two Jetour X70 Journey seven-seater SUVs and two Jetour Dashing compact crossovers were raffled off to patrons and guests of Midori Clark Hotel and Casino, said to be the first luxury hotel located in the Clark Freeport Zone.

A total of P15 million worth of prizes were raffled off, with the four Jetour vehicles as grand prizes. The first two winners received their Jetour X70 Journey units, followed by the handover of the two Dashing units.

Said JAPI Managing Director Miguelito Jose, “The synergy between our two companies highlighted our common heritage and heightened our shared roles in driving our clients’ future and bringing joy and fulfillment to more Filipinos through our products and services.”

Joined Alvin Wu, president of BB International Leisure and Resort Development Corp. which owns and operates Midori Clark Hotel and Casino, “We continue to share the same vision for our companies, to drive the future for the benefit of our clients. Like Jetour, Midori and BBI are passionate about technology and innovation. We look forward to accelerating our successes together as partners, and to make our clients ever more delighted than before.”

The two companies are set to renew their partnership, and JAPI and BBI disclosed that “even more exciting and grander raffle promos” will soon be held for Midori Clark Hotel and Casino’s guests and patrons.

For more information, visit www.jetourauto.ph and www.midorihotel.com.