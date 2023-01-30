Kia Acropolis showcases new brand identity

1 of 3

KIA PHILIPPINES recently inaugurated its newest dealership, Kia Acropolis. Kia Acropolis now wears the brand’s refreshed look, following in the footsteps of Kia Alabang in Muntinlupa, Kia Sto. Tomas in Batangas, Kia BGC (AC Motors Centrale) in Taguig, Kia Ortigas in Cainta, and Kia Kawit in Cavite.

In a release, Kia Philippines revealed that “soon, all 42 Kia dealerships nationwide will have refreshed exteriors, and by next year, all will share Kia’s revamped interior design aesthetic.” All new Kia dealers will also reflect the new corporate identity. “This is in line with Kia’s fresh new look — which is showcased by its lineup of stunning vehicles,” it continued.

Kia Acropolis is operated by Autoklassik Motors Corp., a Filipino-owned enterprise established in 2010. As an authorized Kia dealer in the Philippines, the company said it is committed to build on the strength of the brand and provide high-quality automotive services to its valued customers.

“After 13 years as a Kia dealer we have witnessed all of Kia’s innovations,” stated Kia Acropolis COO Jan Golangco. “I believe what we are really celebrating is what Kia has become through the years and I am so proud to be a Kia dealer, and owner, myself.”

Kia Acropolis provides sales, after-sales, maintenance and support services to make sure that all of its customers’ needs are taken care of in a timely and professional manner. Apart from basic servicing and repair needs, the dealership is also equipped to handle body repair and painting services.

“The industry is back to pre-pandemic levels in terms of overall sales,” joined Kia Philippines President Manny Aligada. “Everyone was hungry to go back into the business and to ride their new cars, so Kia has been riding that crest. In 2021 Kia grew by 76%. In 2022, we grew by 34%, outpacing the industry’s 26%. We have to thank Autoklassik because it is a huge part of that growth.” During the inauguration, The multi-awarded Kia EV6 — with its long-range, zero-emissions power, 800V ultra-fast charging, and distinctive SUV styling — was also on display.

The opening of Kia Acropolis espouses Kia’s tagline and its commitment to its loyal customers, and can service the areas of Libis, Katipunan, White Plains, Green Meadows, and other neighboring communities.

Kia Acropolis is located on E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Barangay Bagumbayan, Libis, Quezon City. For more information, call (02) 8260-0348.