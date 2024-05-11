Amid fluctuating economic conditions faced by Filipinos, Puregold continues to fortify the foundation of local communities — sari-sari stores and food establishments. Recognizing these entrepreneurs as pivotal to the Philippine economy, Puregold’s Tindahan ni Aling Puring program offers comprehensive benefits tailored to bolster resilience and support the growth of the micro, small, and medium business enterprises sector.

“We have seen record-setting volumes, thanks to more small business owners signing up for Tindahan ni Aling Puring,” said Ferdinand Vincent P. Co, president of Puregold. Members attribute this to Puregold’s offerings, including the convenience of a one-stop shop for all their business needs, the reliability of product quality, convenient locations, and competitive pricing.

With nearly one million members, the Tindahan ni Aling Puring program is the cornerstone of Puregold. One way that Puregold gives back to its members is through the annual Negosyo Convention, scheduled for May 16-18, 2024, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. This year’s theme, “Asenso Tayo,” underscores Puregold’s commitment to boosting the profitability and long-term viability of Filipino sari-sari stores and other small businesses.

“Behind nearly every sari-sari store in the Philippines is Puregold. We are honored to be their ally in their journey to success and financial independence,” said Mr. Co.

Puregold reiterates that its core mission will continue to benefit sari-sari stores and other businesses. Through strategic initiatives and robust support systems, Puregold pledges to remain a steadfast partner in the growth and success of Filipino entrepreneurs across the nation.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.