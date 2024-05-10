Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila will cease operations starting July 1, according to the hospitality group Accor.

“The hotel has announced that it will close and cease operations starting July 1, 2024,” Accor told BusinessWorld in a Viber message on Friday.

“This decision comes as part of our ongoing commitment to providing our guests and colleagues with the best possible experience,” it added.

The hotel said it will honor engagements and reservations until the end of June and close its doors.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and patronage of our stakeholders, employees, and guests who have been instrumental in this long journey,” it said.

The hotel was built in 1973 and opened in 1976.

In 1980, Sofitel was purchased by Accor and joined the group’s hotel brands Novotel, Mercure, and Ibis. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante