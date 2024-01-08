‘Honor 911’ to pay tribute to iconic Porsche

1 of 2

TECHNOLOGY BRAND Honor and luxury lifestyle brand Porsche Design announced a strategic partnership to “create cutting-edge smart devices that combine exceptional design and advanced technology.”

“Honor’s human-centric design melds with Porsche Design’s brand philosophy to create intelligent luxury products that will accelerate the mobile lifestyle of tech enthusiasts and Porsche aficionados alike. This long-term collaboration between Honor and Porsche Design opens exciting new opportunities to bolster our growth in markets around the world,” said Honor Chief Executive Officer George Zhao.

News of the collaboration came with a teaser poster showcasing Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the original designer of the iconic Porsche 911, who also created the world’s first all-black wristwatch. According to Porsche Lifestyle Group Chairman of the Executive Board Stefan Buescher, the exclusive partnership with Honor is a milestone for the further expansion of Porsche Design’s iconic electronics product portfolio as Porsche and Honor share the same goal to become leaders in the modern luxury segment of smart devices.

Honor and Porsche Design will introduce their first jointly developed smart device in China this month.