Chery Auto Philippines hits record sales in April, sells out Tiggo 8 Pro

CHERY AUTO PHILIPPINES reported a 143% surge in sales last April, which the company attributed to “much better consumer brand awareness and buoyed by growing market confidence in an improving pandemic climate.”

Launched in the country just before the hard lockdown in March 2020, the Chery brand is on a sales uptrend even as it continues to grow its portfolio here. The Chinese brand is known for its range of crossovers — namely the subcompact Tiggo 2, Tiggo 2 Pro, and Tiggo 5x, the compact turbocharged Tiggo 7 Pro, and the top-of-the-line midsize seven-seater turbocharged Tiggo 8. The Tiggo 8 Pro was launched just last month.

“We at Chery Auto Philippines/United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. make sure that we offer the right models and services at the right price,” said UAAGI President Erroll Duenas. “People need fully equipped yet affordable mobility and we have the right mix of value-packed Tiggo models with luxury, comfort, and safety features to suit any requirement or budget.”

Last May, Chery staged two batches of media drives up and down Mount Samat in Bataan aboard the new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. “We were pleased to read about the highly positive media feedback about our new (vehicle),” declared Mr. Duenas. “Our pre-selling activities were also received very well by the market, and we are now proud to announce that our whole initial inventory of Tiggo 8 Pro models has been sold out. Needless to say, we expect even higher growth in the coming months as new stocks of our flagship model arrive.”

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro showcases a suite of Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) features with 12 functions for unparalleled safety, namely: Rear Cross Traffic Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Door Opening Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Integrated Cruise Assist, Intelligent High-Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Sign Recognition. It boasts powerful yet fuel-efficient petrol engines (195hp for the Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6 Turbo, and a combined 320hp for the gasoline engine and electric motor for the Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV variant).

The entry point into the Chery stable is the feature-packed Tiggo 2 subcompact crossover, which is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 1.5-liter DOHC 16-valve VVT engine and comes in manual (P695,000) and automatic (P770,000) variants, with the Tiggo Pro AT priced at P818,000.

Meanwhile, the Tiggo 5x subcompact crossover shares the Tiggo 2’s drivetrain and also comes in manual (P818,000) and automatic (P860,000) versions. Boasting a sunroof and a generous array of comfort and convenience features, the Tiggo 5x Luxury goes for P970,000. Until June 30, Chery Auto Philippines slashes an additional P5,000 from the Tiggo 5x tag. The European-inspired Tiggo 7 Pro (P1.198 million), on the other hand, is motivated by “strong yet fuel-efficient” turbocharged 1.5-liter VVT engine mated to an automatic transmission.

Chery’s industry-leading warranty and PMS program, Chery Premium Preserv, gives a 10-year/one-million-km engine warranty, five-year general warranty (seven years for the new Tiggo 8 Pro), and free full preventive maintenance service (PMS) for three years. Buying a Chery is also made easier through auto loan packages enabled by the brand’s bank partners, and the company also highlights its EC Mobile Home Service.