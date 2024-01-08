LATE LAST YEAR, Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) unveiled a brand installation featuring the all-new Santa Fe at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) — specifically the C1 Park Bonifacio High Street (BHS). Part of the festivities under “NYE At The 5th,” the City Government of Taguig’s 2024 countdown celebration, the all-new Santa Fe is set to be formally launched in the country this first quarter.

Noted HMPH General Manager for Sales Victor Vela, “Visually, the differences from its predecessor are dramatic. But this iteration still maintains the practicality and performance which we have grown to love with the Santa Fe. We wish to keep some things a little private until its official launch. So, please just wait a little longer as to the final pricing and specs.”

The Santa Fe unit in Terracotta Orange will be available for viewing until Jan. 12. Though only a static display, visitors have the opportunity to share what they are looking forward to this new year using the hashtag #OpenForMoreIn2024.

For more information visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/hyundai-story/nye-2023. The HMPH social media accounts are HyundaiMotorPhilippines (Facebook) and hyundaimotorphilippines (Instagram).