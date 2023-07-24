JETOUR AUTO PHILIPPINES, Inc. (JAPI), the exclusive distributor of Jetour vehicles, parts, and services in the country, along with its new dealer-partner North Drive Motors, formally broke ground on a 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) facility in Greater Lagro, Novaliches City.

To be known as Jetour Auto Fairview, the 1,200-sq.m. dealership will rise along Mindanao Avenue Extension, and will be able to display up to five vehicles on its showroom floor. Customers will soon be able to appreciate the design and features of the Jetour X70, the Jetour X70 Plus, the Jetour Dashing, and the Jetour Ice Cream mini electric vehicle in person. They will also be able to schedule test drives of these models and be taken care of by highly skilled sales and after-sales personnel of the dealership once it opens. Jetour Ice Cream EV owners will also have access to the new dealership’s battery charging facilities.

Jetour Auto Fairview will also feature two fully equipped service bays, a dedicated pre-delivery inspection area, and a parts storage area.

North Drive Motors was established in the second half of 2021 by five long-time friends headed by Harold Co. Jetour Auto Fairview has a vision to be a premier car dealer, “driven by strong passion to serve with integrity, honesty, and outstanding customer care.”

“JAPI believes that making the purchase and maintenance of Jetour vehicles easy and hassle-free is key to establishing trust and nurturing peace of mind between our brand and our current and future customers,” said Jetour Auto Philippines Managing Director Miguelito Jose. “The new Jetour Auto Fairview dealership will soon be of service to our customers here in the north of Metro Manila. We believe that more Filipinos should be able to enjoy the freedom and joy that their vehicle purchase affords, and this is why Jetour is making sure we are there not only when the car-buying decision is finalized but also when our clients and their vehicles need attention, support, and service.”

Jetour Auto Fairview is expected to open by early next year.