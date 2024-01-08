Bentley Manila turns 10

1 of 2

BENTLEY MANILA recently marked a successful 10-year partnership with Bentley Motors. The distributor has welcomed a growing number of customers since opening shop in the country on May 8, 2013.

“Interest in the quintessentially British brand has grown strongly in the Philippines. Bentley Manila — together with the PGA Cars group to which it belongs — celebrated the milestone with owners and Bentley enthusiasts at PGA Cars Studio, a luxurious space in the heart of Metro Manila that fuses a lifestyle center, lounge, auto display and the fine-dining institution Antonio’s,” said Bentley Manila in a release.

Leading the activities to mark the milestone was Bentley Manila President Benedicto Coyiuto, joined by PGA Cars Founder and Principal Robert Coyiuto, Jr., PGA Cars Chairman Roberto Coyiuto III, PGA Cars Director Prudencio Coyiuto, and Bentley Manila Managing Director Christopher Chan. Top officials from Bentley Motors also attended the affair: Director of Sales and Network Development Sam Bontoft, Aftersales Director Jack Clarke, Aftersales Commercial Manager Darren Pluckwell, Sales Manager Jenny Makin, and Product and Pricing Manager Aktar Yacob.

“Our 10th anniversary coincides with Bentley Motors’ leadership in the transition to sustainable luxury mobility. As Bentley redefines luxury, we are taking this path along with them,” remarked Benedicto Coyiuto during the anniversary program.

Bentley Manila’s 10th anniversary is said to “come at a significant time in the history of Bentley Motors.” Even as the company recently announced strong results, Bentley Motors evolving its facilities into a “dream factory,” having been among the first in the automotive industry to be certified carbon-neutral. This development is in line with the brand’s evolution into a “globally recognized leader in sustainable luxury.”

In the Philippines last year, Bentley Manila introduced the Bentley Flying Spur Plug-in Hybrid and the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Azure. The Flying Spur Plug-in Hybrid is part of Bentley Motors’ goal to offer a hybrid option across its entire model range. The Bentayga Extended EWB showcases the Azure range’s features designed to enhance the well-being and comfort of the vehicle’s occupants.

Bentley Manila is Bentley Motors’ 153rd dealership worldwide. The addition of Bentley to PGA Cars’ brand partners in Porsche, Audi, and Lamborghini, “allowed PGA Cars to further its leadership in the country’s luxury sector.”