Seafood wholesaler’s digital logistics platform is powered by Toyota Mobility Solutions

MIDA FOOD Distributors, Inc. (or Mida Food) — a leading seafood importer, distributor, and processor in the country — is now benefiting from one of the “flagship new mobility solutions” of Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines, Inc. (TMSPH). The platform aims to digitalize the logistics processes and support the operating efficiency and growth of local enterprises.

The specialized system is designed to automate daily planning, which covers delivery routing, loading optimization, vehicle assignment, and trip booking. TMSPH’s Logistics Platform also offers real-time delivery status tracking for the daily management of business. Through the platform, Mida Food can address the limitations in its delivery operations, such as the difficulty in route planning due to various client restrictions, challenges with truck capacity vis-à-vis demand and product load, and lack of visibility in delivery status.

The Logistics Platform streamlines administration and generates the ideal route and loading plan that easily integrates the variable delivery conditions. This supports Mida Food’s goal to achieve optimal truck utilization, which is one of the considerations in lowering the delivery costs. Drivers are also equipped with a mobile application for real-time sending of delivery status updates to Mida Food.

Prior to the platform introduction, TMSPH together with Mida Food conducted a series of ground operation study to improve end-to-end processes — from order taking to warehouse operation, and dispatching. In this process, TMSPH applied Toyota’s quality management principles and effective practices based on its solid experience in manufacturing, warehouse management, logistics and distribution in the Philippines.

In a release, Mida Food President and Chief Operating Officer Enrique Miguel Valles said, “TMSPH has been instrumental in modernizing the way we plan, manage, and track our goods movement during our last mile fulfilment. (The company’s inputs), as we continue to improve our systems, have been invaluable, and together we are realizing efficiencies through its logistics platform.”

He added, “We are thankful for TMSPH’s assistance in helping us continually add value to the products and services we offer our customers.”

Mida Food provides quality frozen seafood products for businesses in the food service industry, as well as individuals and households, through its retail brand, Pacific Bay.