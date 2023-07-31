CHERY AUTO PHILIPPINES sales continue to trend upward, as the company reported an all-time high of 382 units moved last June — surpassing its previous highest monthly record of 323 vehicles set just in May. Even as industry sales average dipped by five percent in June, the Chery brand grew by 18% — enabling the company to land 10th spot in top auto sales for the month.

In a release, Chery said that the “June market performance was bannered by the strong sales of the Tiggo 5X with 247 units sold, enabling it to climb to a strong number-two ranking with 26% market share in the subcompact SUV segment.” The firm also said that the shortage of Tiggo 8 Pro Luxury version units was compensated by the initial deliveries of the hybrid version. “This allowed the Tiggo 7 Pro to sell a total of 76 units which represents a four-percent growth compared to last May.”

Chery’s H1 total is 1,668 units, representing eight-percent growth year on year — good enough to land the company in 11th place overall with 0.8% market share. The sales of the Tiggo 5X and Tiggo 8 Pro at 834 and 271 units, respectively, also contributed to Chery’s sales growth in the first half of the year.

“We are very pleased that more and more Filipinos are trusting the Chery brand. We are confident that this upward sales momentum will continue as we introduce the new Tiggo 5X Pro Comfort and hybrid version this month,” said UAAGI Chairman Rommel Sytin. “(Our) good sales continues to attract new dealer investors and we are excited to announce the new dealer outlets in key areas very soon.”

For more information, visit https://cheryauto.ph/; like and follow (Chery Auto Philippines) on Facebook and Instagram. The 24/7 Chery Auto Philippines hotline is 0917-552-4379; its e-mail is chery@uaagi.com.