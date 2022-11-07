BENTLEY MOTORS realized “record operating profits despite continuing challenges and uncertainty in the global economy,” as sales of its ultra-luxury vehicles reached 11,316 units by the end of the third quarter of the year. Profits grew by 109% to €575 million even as deliveries expanded by only three percent. The company attributed this to the “popularity of new model derivatives and the personalization options available through Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world.” Among these special models is the GT Mulliner. Launched earlier in the year, it is said to be the most powerful, dynamic, and luxurious Continental GT ever. Bentley also rolled out a new S range, focused on driving performance and visual presence, for the GT family and the Flying Spur. A third offering was also announced with the range of Azure versions aimed at customers’ well-being and comfort.

The Bentayga SUV proved to be Bentley’s best-selling model in the first three quarters of the year — accounting for 41% share of the brand’s sales, while the Flying Spur luxury sedan cornered 27%, thanks in part to the new hybrid variant. The Continental GT and GTC ultimate grand tourers together accounted for 32% of deliveries.

Bentley sales in Asia Pacific saw double-digit growth of 17% (1,531 vehicles) during the same nine-month period, and were also up by 18% in Europe with 2,133 vehicles sold. Volume-wise, the Americas generated the highest volume with 3,154 vehicles sold (up by 7%), followed by China with 2,693 units sold. Deliveries in the UK, the Middle East, Africa and India completed the tally.

The company is expecting a strong end to the year, thanks to the introduction of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) model, the new luxury flagship SUV “offering the best rear cabin experience since the Mulsanne.” The EWB version has so far accounted for approximately 40% of Bentayga orders since its launch.

The latest figures continue to support Bentley’s industry-leading Beyond100 strategy as the company looks to reinvent its entire product range to support an electrified future, achieving carbon-neutral status by 2030. This includes a €3-billion, 10-year investment program in future products and at the factory in Crewe, where all Bentley models are built.