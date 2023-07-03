HONDA CARS Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) announced the extension of its special test-drive campaign for the all-new Honda BR-V. To run until July 24, the campaign will afford all-new BR-V testers in any HCPI dealership a chance to win eight 10th-generation Apple iPads, and 100 gift certificates worth P2,000 each.

Those who purchase the model will get an additional P10,000 discount on top of existing offers. Winners for the initial campaign period will be proclaimed on July 12, and Aug. 7 for the extended campaign. The list of winners will be published on HCPI’s website www.hondaphil.com and official Facebook page.

With its seven-seater capacity, sleek SUV appeal, higher ground clearance, and comfortable and versatile interior, the BR-V is positioned as “the perfect road trip companion for families and friends.” The Honda BR-V 1.5 VX CVT variant gets the intelligent safety features of Honda Sensing. With its powerful and fuel-efficient engine that achieves up to 24.71kpl, advanced safety and technology, low maintenance, and “Honda quality and reliability,” the BR-V is now HCPI’s best-selling model.

HCPI says that test driving allows car browsers to make a well-informed choice, “avoid that dreadful buyer’s remorse, and be truly satisfied with (their) investment for years to come.”