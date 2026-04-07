PHILWEB CORP. said it has entered into an agreement with Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc., operator of Newport World Resorts, to provide platform and content services for its online gaming operations.

In a disclosure on Monday, the company said the deal covers Newport World Resorts’ online gaming platform, NWRPlay, under its role as a Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR)-accredited gaming system administrator (GSA).

Under the agreement, PhilWeb will provide platform technology, system support, gaming content integration, and marketing and operational services, subject to regulatory requirements and approvals.

“The engagement forms part of the company’s ongoing initiatives to expand its B2B platform and content initiatives within the regulated online gaming sector,” it said.

PhilWeb recently secured accreditation from PAGCOR as a gaming affiliate and support service provider, allowing it to offer technology and operational services to licensed operators within the regulator’s ecosystem.

The company has been expanding its game content distribution and aggregation business.

Last month, it launched this initiative with PT Gaming and NUSTAR Online, two operators serving different segments of the local market. PT Gaming focuses on online users, while NUSTAR Online is linked to a resort brand catering to a more premium customer base.

Travellers International Hotel Group operates Newport World Resorts, an integrated resort in Pasay that includes a casino, hotels, retail outlets, dining, and entertainment facilities.

The complex houses Newport Mall, a performing arts theater, and a cinema, as well as several hotels such as Marriott Hotel Manila, Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City, Marriott West Wing, Hilton Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel, and Hotel Okura Manila.

PhilWeb shares closed unchanged at P10.50 apiece on Monday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno