THE AYALA GROUP, through ACEN Corp.’s retail electricity supply arm ACEN RES, retained the largest share in the retail renewable energy (RE) market for three consecutive years, according to the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC).

In its annual retail market assessment report, PEMC said the Ayala group’s market share in terms of end-users rose to around 65% in 2025 from 36% in 2022.

This made the Ayala group the largest provider under the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP), a government initiative that allows eligible consumers to source electricity from RE suppliers.

According to PEMC, the increase in the Ayala group’s share of GEOP end-users tracked the rise in its overall energy share.

“This suggests that its customer base is not only large in number but also meaningful in terms of aggregate energy demand,” the agency said.

Lopez-led First Gen Corp. was the second-largest RE retailer last year with a market share of 20%, followed by the Meralco group at 2% and the Aboitiz group at 1%.

Launched in 2021, GEOP allows eligible consumers with a monthly average peak demand of 100 kilowatts (kW) to source 100% renewable energy from a preferred supplier.

The threshold is set to be lowered to 50 kW after the Department of Energy revised the rules and guidelines governing GEOP implementation.

PEMC said the GEOP segment grew in 2025, with the number of end-users increasing to 791 from 199 in 2022.

Supplier participation also increased, with registered RE suppliers rising to 21 and active suppliers to 13 by yearend.

PEMC reported that GEOP demand increased during the year, rising from 67 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in January to nearly 98 GWh by December.

GEOP end-users in the commercial sector accounted for most of the demand, while industrial end-users, though fewer, provided stable consumption levels. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera