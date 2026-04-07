Entertainment News (04/07/26)

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Disney+ presents drama The Flowers of Evil

THE live-action adaptation of the Japanese coming-of-age manga series, The Flowers of Evil, is set to debut on Disney+ this April. Based on the hugely popular manga of the same name, the series has been adapted for the screen by Keita Meguro and Shuho Takase and stars Fuku Suzuki and Ano. It follows a teenage boy who is caught smelling his female classmate’s gym clothes and blackmailed until he spirals into guilt. The Flowers of Evil arrives on Disney+ on April 9.

Philippines to join 1st Eurovision Song Contest Asia

THE Eurovision Song Contest is launching an Asia edition for the first time, to be hosted by Bangkok, Thailand, in November. The European Broadcasting Union, Voxovation and Thailand’s S2O Productions and Channel 3 recently announced the 10 countries that are set to participate. Aside from the host, Thailand, countries confirmed to join are South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Philippines. On April 9, ZOOP, a social media app dedicated to covering the contest, will be launched. The Philippine broadcaster for the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia will be ABS-CBN. The date of the grand final is Nov. 14.

Coco Martin movies on Cinema One

FILIPINO actor Coco Martin will be taking over Cinema One this April as his box-office hits headline the Blockbuster Sundays program. Films in the lineup air every Sunday at 7 p.m. Coming up are 3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!, slated for April 12, where Mr. Martin plays a dedicated bodyguard who is framed for the murder of his boss and must go on the run. On April 19, the 2017 reboot of Ang Panday sees his take on the iconic street-smart man from Tondo who discovers he is the descendant of a legendary blacksmith. Finally, his team-up with comedienne Vice Ganda in The Super Parental Guardians sees the two actors share a roof and care for children left behind by a late best friend, airing on April 26. Cinema One is available on iWant, SKYcable, Cignal, GSat Direct TV, and other local cable service providers.

Jesuit Communications to film movie in Spain

FOLLOWING 2023’s GomBurZa, Jesuit Communications has announced its next film offering: Los Salvajes Bravos (The Brave Ones), a drama adventure about “Igorot savages” brought to the 1887 grand exposition in Spain. It stars an ensemble cast: Romnick Sarmenta, Ruru Madrid, Michael de Mesa, Christian Vazquez, Arnold Reyes, Michael Roy Jornales, Jojit Lorenzo, Paolo O’Hara, Elora Españo, JM Salvado, Miguel Vasquez, DM Boongaling, Aya Sarmiento, Kenshin Lagutan, Roven Alejandro, and Andreas Muñoz. Directing is Paolo Dy, who also co-wrote the screenplay with playwright Juan Ekis. The cast and production team of Los Salvajes Bravos will be flying to Spain to film the rest of the movie. The production is supported by the Quezon City Film Commission.

James Blake releases new record

GRAMMY-WINNING producer, songwriter, and musician James Blake has dropped a new record, Trying Times, via Good Boy Records. It features his signature blend of soul, electronica, hip-hop, and alt-R&B. Recently released singles “Death Of Love” and “I Had A Dream She Took My Hand” are part of the album. In each song, Mr. Blake “navigates the fragile space between closeness and solitude in an uncertain era, tracing the fault lines of contemporary life.” Trying Times is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

The End of Oak Street premieres in August

STARS Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor are set to lead an action thriller slated for August, titled The End of Oak Street. They play members of the Platt family who are navigating the aftermath of a mysterious cosmic event which rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports the neighborhood to someplace unknown. It also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and opens in cinemas and IMAX on Aug. 12.

AXEAN Festival 2026 heads back to Bali

SOUTHEAST ASIAN intra-regional music showcase, the AXEAN Festival, is scheduled to return for its 7th edition at Jimbaran Hub in Bali, Indonesia, from Aug. 29 to 30. Launched in 2020 by a collective of music industry professionals across the region, it aims to be “a key export platform for Southeast Asian music, as well as a prominent convergence for cross-border collaborations and partnerships between global industry stakeholders and artists.” The lineup, conference programming, and other information will be announced soon.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie arrives in August

THE children’s film PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, featuring the voices of Carter Young, Mckenna Grace, Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson, Jameela Jamil, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton and Snoop Dogg, has released its trailer which teased new music from the Backstreet Boys to be featured on the soundtrack. The movie follows the PAW Patrol pups, who crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. It opens only in cinemas in August.

Korean crime series premieres on Disney+

KOREAN stars Park Seojun and Um Taegoo star in the upcoming crime noir series, Born Guilty, set in the gritty underworld of 1980s Seoul. It follows two rival gangsters looking to forge a new criminal empire far from their troubled pasts. It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ later this year.