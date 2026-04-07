By Katherine K. Chan, Reporter

THE MIDDLE EAST conflict threatens the Philippines’ growth prospects but a rebound in private spending and robust exports could still position the country as the second fastest-growing economy in the region, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) said.

AMRO Chief Economist Dong He said Philippine gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand by 5.3% this year, unchanged from their forecast in January, and by 5.8% in 2027.

“This makes the Philippines one of the faster-growing economies in the region — above the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) average of 4.6% and the ASEAN+3 average of 4%,” Mr. He told BusinessWorld in an e-mail interview. “The acceleration reflects an expected recovery in private consumption and stronger exports.”

If both projections hold true, the Philippines would be the second fastest-growing economy within the ASEAN, only trailing Vietnam which is seen to expand by 7.4% this year.

The country is also seen to outpace Indonesia (5%), Cambodia (4.9%), Laos (4.6%), Malaysia (4.6%), Singapore (3.4%), Myanmar (2.5%), Brunei (1.9%) and Thailand (1.7%).

The Philippine economy is also expected to surpass its 4.4% growth last year or when the flood control graft scandal slowed government spending, household consumption and investments in the country.

AMRO’s projections are within the government’s 5-6% GDP growth goal for this year and 5.5-6.5% for 2027.

Household spending, which accounts for over 70% of the country’s GDP, grew by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, the weakest pace seen since the -4.8% in the first quarter of 2021. Full-year household spending growth eased to 4.6% in 2025 from 4.9% in 2024.

Although AMRO maintained its growth estimate for the Philippines, it noted that domestic demand may continue to be subdued throughout the year.

“In 2026, tariff effects are expected to materialize and dampen external activity, while domestic demand is also expected to remain soft in a few economies, notably Thailand and the Philippines,” AMRO said in its latest Regional Economic Outlook for 2026.

While the country may be well positioned this year, Mr. He also noted that global trade uncertainties and financial market volatility and energy shocks amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could weigh on its economic growth.

“The conflict in the Middle East and the resulting disruption to the Strait of Hormuz pose the most immediate risk to the outlook — a protracted disruption to global energy supply could push inflation higher and weigh materially on growth,” he said.

“Other key risks include unpredictable US trade policy shifts, the uncertain trajectory of technology demand, and volatile global financial markets,” he added.

Oil trade disruptions have led to energy price shocks globally, with the Philippines facing oil price surges and looming fuel shortages as the war drags on.

AMRO Group Head and Lead Economist Allen Ng said the economy could grow even faster if not for the economic drags triggered by the global oil crisis from the Middle East war.

“I think there was strong momentum in growth in the Philippines prior to the escalation of the conflict, and it’s driven a lot by domestic demand activities,” Mr. Ng said at a press briefing on Monday.

“So, what we have seen is that if, again, if the Iran conflict (had) not occurred, the growth could have been higher for the case of the Philippines,” he added.

EXTERNAL HEADWINDS

Meanwhile, Mr. He said the Philippines will likely remain resilient against tariff and trade disruptions.

“The Philippines has been relatively less affected by tariff and trade disruptions, reflecting its more domestically driven growth and lower reliance on goods exports,” he said.

“However, vulnerabilities remain in electronics and semiconductor exports. To mitigate risks, the country should further diversify export markets, improve trade facilitation and logistics, and attract firms looking for supply chain relocation to strengthen external resilience,” he added.

The country’s goods exports grew by 15.2% to $84.41 billion last year, exceeding the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) projected 9% growth to $60 billion.

For this year, the BSP expects goods exports to rise modestly by 3% to $65.3 billion amid reduced front loading and elevated trade costs, before picking up by 4% to $67.9 billion in 2027.

The information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) and finance sectors may also help drive the country’s growth this year, Mr. He said.

However, he noted that the IT-BPM industry needs policies to support its shift toward knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and global capability centers (GCCs) activities.

“For the Philippines, the high value-added knowledge-based services, such as the IT-BPM and finance would continue to be the key sources of value-added creation,” Mr. He said. “However, with AI (artificial intelligence) becoming increasingly prevalent, a concerted shift is required toward higher-value segments, namely, KPO, GCCs and digital trade services.”

Amid current economic shocks, Mr. He also said the Philippines has a “sharper mandate than usual” in tightening regional cooperation and addressing shared economic challenges as it takes the helm in the ASEAN.

“The current moment — where trade disruptions and an energy shock are testing the region simultaneously — gives the chairmanship a sharper mandate than usual,” AMRO’s chief economist said.

Mr. He said the National Government must pursue local reforms alongside regional development efforts, especially by drawing in private investments, enhancing infrastructure delivery and strengthening capital markets.

“The current external environment raises the cost of delaying these reforms,” he added.

This year, the Philippines assumed chairship of the 11-member regional bloc, composed of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.