Growth spurt: GAC Motor PHL sales up by 244%

New sub-P1M crossover to be unveiled June 30

By Kap Maceda Aguila

IN JANUARY, Astara took over the Philippine distributorship reins of the GAC brand. The former is a leading international mobility company headquartered in Madrid, Spain — registering an “estimated turnover of €5.5 billion” last year from its consolidated global operations. Aside from a number of countries in Europe, Astara is also present in Latin America, and has established a foothold in Asia-Pacific through the Philippines where it previously gained control of Peugeot. Astara represents some 30 car brands in various territories where it holds business, providing “a distribution and mobility ecosystem, encompassing all markets in which the group operates, including all options of ownership, subscription, use, and connectivity that bring along the latest technology.”

For the aforementioned brands in the Philippines, Astara appears to be just what the doctor ordered. GAC, in particular, has grown by leaps and bounds. During a recent press event, there was plenty of good news to share. Brand Head Jun Cajayon declared that the company achieved “incredible sales over the last five months — hitting a strong 244% year-over-year growth.”

Addressing members of the media and content creators during his speech at the GAC Pasig dealership last week, he reported, “In our five months of operations, we have actually outsold the full year of 2022.” According to a joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), GAC registered a cumulative sales total of 444 units as of the end of May 2023.

The demand, Mr. Cajayon continued, was driven by “rising demand for the new models,” particularly the GS8 flagship SUV that the company introduced when it relaunched the brand under the Astara group in January. He expressed gratitude to dealer partners and customers who have shown their support for the new management and its vision for the marque.

In a short span of time, GAC Motor Philippines has also grown its dealership network from six locations to a total of 15 fully operational facilities by the end of next month: In Alabang, Bacoor, Batangas City, Butuan, Cainta, Davao, E. Rodriguez Avenue, Iloilo, Lipa City, Makati, Manila Bay, Pampanga, Pasig, Quezon Avenue, and Tarlac. The executive promised to open an additional two (in Bacolod and Cebu) before the end of the third quarter. “Our team has worked hard over the last few months to open both new and redesigned showrooms,” he said, and reiterated the commitment to reach 20 before yearend.

On June 30, GAC will unveil the new-generation GS3 Emzoom crossover to members of the media, ahead of retail sales to commence next month. Mr. Cajayon called the Emzoom a “challenger… set to drive our brand to new heights and zoom through Philippine roads with its fierce and sporty character.” Significantly, the Philippines is the very first market outside of China to receive the model — which underscores the importance the brand accords the market.

The crossover SUV will be offered in three variants, with pricing starting at P998,000. Customers can start booking reservations at any GAC Motor dealership or online through https://gacmotorph.com/all-new-gs3-sign-up/. All units come with a five-year warranty.

To cap off the event, the company revealed the new brand ambassador for GAC in the Philippines, TV actor and host Dingdong Dantes. “We are honored to have Dingdong Dantes as our new brand ambassador for GAC Motor. His achievements in his field prove his dedication, high standards, and commitment to quality, which are the same values we stand for in GAC. We strongly believe he is the perfect fit to our brand persona,” Mr. Cajayon said.