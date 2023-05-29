A new Hyundai dealership is set to open next year as Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) welcomes the Borromeo Motoring Group to its network of dealers through Hyundai Bacoor. A ground-breaking ceremony was held recently, led by (in photo from left): HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete, HMPH Chief Financial Officer Hong Shik Chin, HMPH President Dong Wook Lee, Borromeo Motoring Group President Paolo Borromeo, and Dearborn Motors Co. President and Director Max O. Borromeo. “Today, we are breaking ground not just for the soon-to-rise outlet here in Bacoor, but also for the start of a fruitful partnership between HMPH and the Borromeo Group,” said Mr. Lee. “We look forward to giving Caviteños closer access to our innovative and sustainable products.” The 2,129-sq.m. outlet at Molino Boulevard in Barangay Mambong is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2024. It will feature the new Hyundai Global Dealership Space Identity (GDSI) 2.0.