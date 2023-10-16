Foton Tacloban now open

1 of 2

FOLLOWING what it described as the “rapid growth of new businesses and enterprises outside Metro Manila and the rest of Central Luzon,” Foton Motor Philippines continued to expand its dealership network with the opening of Foton Tacloban.

The largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in Asia is now in Eastern Visayas, with a brand-new showroom that can accommodate three display units, a modern and spacious reception area, and a fully equipped service area in the heart of Leyte and Samar.

Said Foton Motor Philippines Chairman Rommel Sytin, “We are honored to have the opportunity to help drive the region’s mobility with our wide range of commercial vehicles, which are now more easily accessible to the people, businesses, and local government units of Tacloban and its neighboring towns.”

“We look forward to rendering our world-class vehicles and service to the people of Leyte and Samar, and helping empower the lives and businesses of the people of these vibrant provinces,” added Foton Motor Philippines General Manager Levy Santos.

Topcars Autoworld Corp. is the company behind Foton Tacloban. “I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Foton Philippines for the appointment as dealer for the provinces of Leyte and Samar,” said Foton Tacloban Chairman Willard Chan. “This appointment will help us serve and address the growing demands of the auto industry and align with government directions for a safe and quality transport services for the commuting public,” he added.

With the availability of a “generous inventory” of automotive spare parts, Foton Tacloban offers easy and convenient access to genuine parts at affordable prices. Foton Tacloban also promises to provide reliable and hassle-free after-sales support, accompanied by well-trained technicians and a comprehensive array of automotive service equipment.

Foton Tacloban is located along National Highway, Barangay Pawing Palo, Leyte with contact numbers 0919-845-2376 and 0975-973-3248. For more information, call the sales hotline at 0999-999-9998, or go to https://www.facebook.com/FOTONPhilippines.