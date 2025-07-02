NEW NAIA INFRA CORP. (NNIC), the operator of the country’s main gateway, is seeing sustained growth in international flights following the addition of a direct flight to Da Nang, Vietnam.

“We are scoring quick wins where we can by improving systems, facilities, and passenger flow. The results: we are now able to accommodate more flights and reduce congestion at the terminals,” NNIC President Ramon S. Ang said in a media release on Tuesday.

This came after flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) launched its nonstop Da Nang–Manila service on July 1.

PAL will operate the Manila–Da Nang route three times weekly — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Da Nang is PAL’s third major expansion in Vietnam this year, following the launch of Manila–Hanoi flights and the planned debut of the Ho Chi Minh City route on May 2.

Several foreign carriers have also begun operating direct flights to Manila, including Air France, Air Canada, and VietJet Airlines. By October, Air India is expected to launch its Delhi–Manila service.

NNIC assumed operations and maintenance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in September last year.

It plans to increase the airport’s annual passenger capacity to 62 million and raise hourly air traffic movements to 48, from the current 40-42.

Passenger volume at NAIA rose by 15.82% to 13.03 million in the first quarter.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported that domestic passenger traffic rose by 8.32% year on year to 6.9 million in the three months to March, while international passenger volume increased by 4.07% to 6.13 million.

During the same period, MIAA recorded 73,098 flights, up by 0.84% from a year earlier.

MIAA said it expects passenger volume at the main gateway to grow by up to 30% this year, driven by strong travel demand. — Ashley Erika O. Jose