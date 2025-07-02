DITO TELECOMMUNITY Corp. is aiming to surpass one million subscribers for its fixed wireless access (FWA) service within the next 18 months, the company’s top official said.

“Our initial ambition is one million in the short term. The short term will be about one and a half years. We are seeing that we have the capacity, and we are now seeing that because traditional legacy channels are not there,” DITO Telecommunity President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ernesto R. Alberto said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

Mr. Alberto said the company is working to expand its 5G FWA coverage to strengthen its presence in the broadband market.

“We’re seeing that the traction plus the reception for our services are now moving faster in conversion. We can be a little bit more ambitious,” he said, adding that the telecommunications company has the capacity to accommodate up to three million FWA subscribers in the long term.

As of today, DITO Telecommunity’s FWA service — a broadband offering that uses wireless signals to deliver connectivity — has a total of 250,000 subscribers. The company aims to increase this number to 300,000 by the end of the year.

“Wired connectivity has faced significant hurdles throughout the years — that’s where FWA comes in, which is DITO’s and the country’s next frontier,” Mr. Alberto said.

DITO Telecommunity also targets to reach up to 15 million mobile subscribers by yearend, after having surpassed 14 million to date, driven by the company’s ongoing network expansion. — Ashley Erika O. Jose