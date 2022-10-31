Peugeot Bulacan, located at the boundary of Marilao and Bocaue along the automotive row of MacArthur Highway, is expected to open before the end of 2022. Its showroom can accommodate at least five vehicles of the French car maker. An offsite after-sales facility will be built within 500 meters of the showroom. While waiting for the opening of the “boutique showroom,” Bulaceños are invited to check out and test-drive the latest Peugeot vehicles at SM Marilao. Peugeot Bulacan is Autospeedygo’s 13th dealer franchise, and its first Peugeot outlet.