AT THE RECENT 2025 Dealer of the Year Awards, Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI) recognized the “exceptional performance” of its nationwide dealer network. Held at the Okada Manila, the honorees were led by Nissan Alabang, which received the 2025 Nissan Global Award, the highest recognition given to a dealership “that reflects Nissan’s global standards of operational excellence and customer service.”

In addition to the global recognition, Nissan Alabang was also awarded as the 2025 Dealer of the Year in NCR, while Nissan Dasmariñas earned the same distinction in the Provincial Category. “Both dealerships have shown outstanding achievements across key areas such as Sales, After-Sales, Marketing, and Customer Experience, and Financial Management,” said NPI in a release.

The annual Dealer of the Year Awards honor the dealer partners and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary standards in business operations, service, and customer engagement across the country. NPI also awarded additional honorees:

Best in Quick Voice of Customer (QVOC) Sales -— Nissan Dumaguete

Best in Quick Voice of Customer (QVOC) Aftersales — Nissan Dasmariñas

Fleet Dealer of the Year (Provincial) — Nissan Baliwag

Fleet Dealer of the Year (NCR) — Nissan Commonwealth

Parts Team of the Year — Nissan Tarlac

Service Team of the Year – Nissan Alabang

Nissan Customer Connect Dealer Team of the Year — Nissan General Santos

Dealer Customer Experience Team of the Year — Nissan Bohol

Finance Team of the Year — Nissan Cabanatuan

Brand Excellence Award — Nissan North EDSA

Excellence in Sales — Nissan Alabang

Excellence in Aftersales — Nissan Dasmariñas

Excellence in Business Sustainability — Nissan Bacolod

“Our annual Dealer of the Year Awards give us the opportunity to recognize the passion and commitment of our partners,” said NPI President Masao Tsutsumi. “As we honor the performance of these outstanding dealers, we also renew our focus on working together with our dealer partners to elevate the Nissan experience across the country.”