Home Editors' Picks Nissan Alabang cops Nissan Global Award at Dealer of the Year Awards
Nissan Alabang cops Nissan Global Award at Dealer of the Year Awards
AT THE RECENT 2025 Dealer of the Year Awards, Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI) recognized the “exceptional performance” of its nationwide dealer network. Held at the Okada Manila, the honorees were led by Nissan Alabang, which received the 2025 Nissan Global Award, the highest recognition given to a dealership “that reflects Nissan’s global standards of operational excellence and customer service.”
In addition to the global recognition, Nissan Alabang was also awarded as the 2025 Dealer of the Year in NCR, while Nissan Dasmariñas earned the same distinction in the Provincial Category. “Both dealerships have shown outstanding achievements across key areas such as Sales, After-Sales, Marketing, and Customer Experience, and Financial Management,” said NPI in a release.
The annual Dealer of the Year Awards honor the dealer partners and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary standards in business operations, service, and customer engagement across the country. NPI also awarded additional honorees:
Best in Quick Voice of Customer (QVOC) Sales -— Nissan Dumaguete
Best in Quick Voice of Customer (QVOC) Aftersales — Nissan Dasmariñas
Fleet Dealer of the Year (Provincial) — Nissan Baliwag
Fleet Dealer of the Year (NCR) — Nissan Commonwealth
Parts Team of the Year — Nissan Tarlac
Service Team of the Year – Nissan Alabang
Nissan Customer Connect Dealer Team of the Year — Nissan General Santos
Dealer Customer Experience Team of the Year — Nissan Bohol
Finance Team of the Year — Nissan Cabanatuan
Brand Excellence Award — Nissan North EDSA
Excellence in Sales — Nissan Alabang
Excellence in Aftersales — Nissan Dasmariñas
Excellence in Business Sustainability — Nissan Bacolod
“Our annual Dealer of the Year Awards give us the opportunity to recognize the passion and commitment of our partners,” said NPI President Masao Tsutsumi. “As we honor the performance of these outstanding dealers, we also renew our focus on working together with our dealer partners to elevate the Nissan experience across the country.”