CHANGAN AUTO PHILIPPINES opens its first pop-up display on C5, Pasig as a preview for its soon-to-open flagship store in the same area. In a release, the company said that Changan Auto’s full vehicle range will be featured — from the Alsvin sedan (starts at P654,000), CS35 Plus (from P1.109 million), CS55 Plus (from P1.179 million), Uni-T (P1.679 million), Uni-K (P2.719 million) and the X7 Plus (P1.399 million).

Changan Auto said it will continue to increase its footprint here with the opening of six new dealerships, starting with the aforementioned location.

The Changan Auto C5 Pasig pop-up store is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and is located at C5, Pasig, E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue corner Carlos J. Caparas Pasig City, Metro Manila.

For more information about the display, or to schedule a test drive, interested parties may contact the Changan Auto C5 Pasig Sales Team through 0920-904-0697.