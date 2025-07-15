LISTED whisky and brandy conglomerate Emperador, Inc. said its British Scotch whisky brand Jura has secured a spot on Britain’s Biggest Alcohol Brands 2025 list by The Grocer magazine.

Jura was the only single malt whisky brand to be included in the list, Emperador said in an e-mail statement on Monday.

Emperador attributed the distinction to Jura’s 11.6% volume growth in the United Kingdom due to the strong performance of its bourbon cask expression.

“We started the journey to rejuvenate Jura about eight years ago. We were fortunate at that time to have an established footprint across Europe, yet we saw an opportunity for the brand to become a true category leader with this initiative,” Whyte & Mackay Head of Whisky Discovery Kieran-Healey Ryder said.

Emperador said the recognition comes as the Scotch whisky category has been facing changing consumer preferences, increasing taxes, and international tariffs, which have dampened growth for even the most established players.

Jura is part of Emperador’s single malt portfolio under the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Whyte & Mackay, joining other labels such as The Dalmore, Fettercairn, and Tamnavulin.

Emperador said that Jura continues to deliver strong performance across key Asian markets, underscoring its growing influence in the premium whisky category worldwide.

“Distilled and bottled on the remote and rugged Isle of Jura — home to just over 200 residents and one storied distillery — Jura embodies the soul of its island: legendary, iconic, and unmistakably one-of-a-kind,” Emperador said.

This year, Emperador has earmarked P4 billion for its capital expenditure, most of which will be used for the ongoing expansion of its Dalmore distillery in Scotland.

Emperador shares rose by 0.26% or four centavos to P15.14 per share on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave