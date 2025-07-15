Korean concert for K-drama fans

KOSTCON comes to Manila in August

KOSTCON, a K-pop concert centered on K-drama soundtracks, arrives on Aug. 6, emphasizing their connection under the Hallyu wave: the global love for Korean entertainment.

Manila will be the first stop of the concert’s run across Asia, where it will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The headliners are K-pop musicians LYN, Kim Bum Soo, K.Will, EXO’s Chen, Soyou, Heize, and Lee Mujin, all of whom are accomplished solo artists and are acclaimed for lending their voices to soundtracks of various K-dramas.

It will be the first time for these seven singers to come together in a single concert, according to David Shin, chief executive officer of Kelebrity Worldwide, Inc., and creator of KOSTCON, at a July 10 press conference in San Juan City.

“It’s designed to bring out the emotions and storytelling of K-dramas live onstage,” he said. “It will be the world’s most dramatic concert.”

The Philippines was also an easy choice for the concert’s first stop, thanks to Filipinos’ “deep affection for Korean music and dramas.”

Audiences can expect a unique concert experience unlike other K-pop concerts due to the format of the show. Each of the seven artists will perform in a dedicated act with a specific theme — examples given were “first love” and “heartbreak.”

“Once you watch all seven acts, it will feel like you’ve just experienced an entire drama live on stage,” said Mr. Shin.

The artists’ setlist will include the K-drama soundtrack songs they are known for, plus one or two of their hit songs.

Some of the K-dramas these songs are from are Descendants of the Sun, Hotel del Luna, My Love from the Star, Queen of Tears, Secret, and more. The concert will have drama footage playing through immersive visual displays onstage to enhance the storytelling.

“We want the audience to feel like they’re part of the show, or the protagonist of the story,” Mr. Shin added.

One artist in the lineup, Chen of the K-pop boy group EXO, is expected to attract a lot of Filipino fans, bridging the K-pop demographic and the K-drama demographic.

“He is an important guest because he’s famous, he has lots of albums, and has done many OST (original soundtrack) covers,” said Lee Myung-gil, director of the Korean Management Federation, which is responsible for bringing the seven artists together.

“The concert has a dream team of all your favorite main singers behind all your favorite, popular K-dramas that Filipinos really love,” he explained.

Mr. Shin concluded by saying that it is a must-watch for Korean entertainment lovers. “Those people who call themselves K-drama fans should not miss this one because it’s going to be a fantastic K-drama experience,” he said.

KOSTCON will take place on Aug. 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Tickets are now available at SM Tickets online and outlets nationwide. — Brontë H. Lacsamana