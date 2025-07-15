EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. is targeting completion of its P24.4-million mainline extension pipelaying project in Angono, Rizal by the third quarter (Q3) of this year.

The infrastructure will directly benefit over 1,100 households in Barangays San Isidro and Kalayaan through the installation of 300 water service connections and one bulk water service connection, the company said in a media release on Monday.

The project, which started in February, involves the installation of 1,245 linear meters of 150-millimeter-diameter high-density polyethylene pipeline along Edenville Street. This will be interconnected with the existing 400-mm pipeline along MLQ Ave. using open-cut methodology.

“This upgrade will enhance the distribution network and ensure consistent water delivery to every household,” Manila Water said.

The project is designed to meet a 1.4-million-liter-per-day (MLD) water demand and support the development of the Life Industrial Park, a key component of Angono’s Dream Plan.

“This project is more than just laying pipes — it’s about laying the foundation for healthier, more resilient communities. By bringing water directly to over a thousand households in Angono, we are fulfilling our mission to make clean, safe water accessible to every Filipino family,” said Manila Water’s Corporate Communication Affairs Group Director Jeric T. Sevilla.

Manila Water serves the east zone of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera