ABOITIZ POWER CORP. (AboitizPower), through Therma Power, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary East Asia Utilities Corporation (EAUC), is set to commence construction of its 30-megawatt (MW) hybrid battery energy storage system (BESS) project at the Mactan Economic Zone in Cebu.

The project is slated for commissioning in the first half of 2026 and is expected to be one of the first large-scale energy storage systems in Central Visayas, the company said in a media release on Monday.

AboitizPower said the energy storage project is expected to help improve the reliability of the power supply amid rising demand from industries, businesses, and new locators in the economic zone.

“This project will allow us to respond to imbalances in real-time, helping the grid absorb fluctuations and minimize disruptions,” said AboitizPower Transition Business Group Chief Operating Officer for Operated Assets Aldo Ramos.

Mr. Ramos said the integration of BESS into the company’s existing facility will materially enhance its capability, “enabling faster and more efficient responses.”

The AboitizPower Transition Business Group manages and operates the thermal power generation assets of AboitizPower.

Designed for high availability, hybrid BESS units are capable of operating through maintenance cycles to maintain consistent grid support. Hybrid battery facilities offer rapid ramp-up and response times, enabling them to address grid imbalances within seconds.

The EAUC hybrid BESS was among the projects approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) in January 2025.

“Investors heavily consider the reliability of power supply, and so we work to efficiently facilitate these innovative energy initiatives to support residing businesses and encourage more investments in the Mactan Economic Zone,” said PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga.

“The EAUC hybrid BESS will help with the stability of the power supply, and more so as the share of variable renewable energy increases in our power mix.”

Meanwhile, the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. approved the listing of AboitizPower’s up to P30-billion fixed-rate retail bonds under its P100-billion shelf registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The offering comprises P20 billion worth of retail bonds, with an oversubscription option of up to P10 billion. The offer period ran from June 23 to July 4.

The proceeds will be used for refinancing existing obligations.

AboitizPower is the Aboitiz Group’s investment vehicle for power generation, distribution, and retail electricity, as well as related energy solutions.

To date, the company has a power generation portfolio of 5 gigawatts (GW), of which 1.8 GW are renewables. It is targeting an expansion of its total attributable net sellable capacity to 9.2 GW by 2030, with a 50:50 balance between renewable and thermal energy sources. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera