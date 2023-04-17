Suzuki PHL fetes top partners in awards night

1 of 2

SUZUKI PHILIPPINES, INC. (SPH) recognized its top partners at the company’s Annual Dealer Conference Awards Night held at Okada Manila in Parañaque City. SPH named its top group sales drivers, led by Etna Motors, Inc. and Mt. Sinai Motors Corp.; Sakura Autoworld, Inc.; and Grand Canyon Multi-Holdings, Inc.

A total of 34 awards were handed out to sales, after-sales, and marine departments. SPH leadership also noted that the company finished 2022 on a high note — maintaining its top five ranking.

“There is no denying that 2022 was another difficult year. But despite the challenges, as one Suzuki team, we never faltered. We remained committed and have triumphed amid the uncertainties. After a three-year hiatus, it is only fitting to have this dealer conference once again as a means to show how the brand is bouncing back and is geared to achieve more milestones in the coming years,” said SPH Director and General Manager for Automobile Norihide Takei.

