TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. (TMP) recently shared that — based on Q4 2020 statistics from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) — that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) “made up 99.5% of the Philippines’ business establishments, employed 63% of the country’s workforce, and contributed to 40% of the country’s GDP in the past years.” This number declined in 2020 as community lockdowns were enforced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. TMP stressed that, as the country is steadily getting back on track, MSMEs access a financial leg up to help resume operations and reenter the market. The company expressed its commitment to be a “partner of every MSME.”

Through its financing partner Toyota Financial Services Philippines (TFSPH), TMP is making available the all-new Lite Ace in TFSPH’s Kabuhayan on Wheels Financing program. “Growing businesses now have the chance to own the all-new Lite Ace to help with their day-to-day operations,” TMP said. Three financing options are available: A vehicle loan and finance lease — both of which are customizable to ensure hassle-free payment terms — and Lite Sa Bulsa, which allows customers to pay as low as P2,903.50 a week.

Inquiries may be made at the nearest Toyota dealer. A P5,000 gas card awaits every successful booking. The all-new Toyota Lite Ace is available in pickup, panel van, FX utility van, and cargo aluminum van variants. “Kabuhayan on Wheels and Lite Sa Bulsa are just a few of the programs that Toyota Motor Philippines and Toyota Financial Services Philippines offer, as part of their commitment to providing mobility for all,” concluded the TMP release.

For more information, visit www.toyotafinancial.ph.