THE ASSOCIATION of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID) recently held its official meeting, followed by its traditional “Landscape Industry Forum” for the year. Mondriaan Group Partner Gerrit W. Kuyntjes discussed post-pandemic challenges and opportunities in the automotive industry, while Embiggen Group Head of Business Development Marrione Pol Camacho shared projections on current and future trends in mobility.

Department of Energy Undersecretary and Director of the Energy Utilization Management Bureau Patrick T. Aquino capped the session by reporting on the status of the country’s road map for the electric vehicle industry.

Said AVID President Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, “We are back together as AVID, the true and relevant voice of Philippine auto importers. Counting on the strength of our individual brands and strong demand, we are here ready to heed and respond to consumer calls for mobility solutions that best suit the need of the times.” AVID is a private, nonstock, nonprofit business association founded in July 2010. Its membership consists of 18 leading auto companies representing 19 global brands. The group advocates for the effective management of diverse commercial, consumer, and legislative aspects that affect the Philippine automotive industry and the Philippine economy.

AVID was established as a response to the need to accelerate government and private enterprise initiatives toward improving industry competitiveness. It partners with a growing network of industry experts from government and the private sectors to provide reasonable and objective information about free and fair competition and consumer welfare. The association said this is how it “makes significant contributions to assisting policy makers in crafting a system of laws and regulations to advance the local and global competitiveness of Philippine businesses.”