AXA Philippines has partnered with M2 Insurance Agency, Inc. (M2IA), the general insurance arm of M2 Dealerships, to offer a comprehensive insurance program to Toyota vehicle owners and employees. Through the partnership, a three-year locked-in insurance program will be offered to those who will purchase their new vehicles at Toyota Pasong Tamo (TPT); Toyota Global City (TGC); and Toyota Angeles, Pampanga (TAP); and for employees of the Macapagal Group of Companies. Added benefits will be given to customers under the Fastlane accreditation program of AXA Philippines that selects partner dealers to provide efficient claims servicing to its motor car policy clients. Benefits of this program include free pickup and delivery of the purchased vehicle due for repair from TGC and TPT to any area within Metro Manila, free repair estimate, and free towing up to P5,000 per event. In photo are (from left): AXA Philippines Head of Dealers and Partnerships AXA Johanna Janeo; AXA Philippines Chief of Commercial Business Rose Musico; AXA Philippines CEO In Charge and Chief Financial Officer Gael Lapie; President of TPT, TGC, TAP, and M2IA Alex Macapagal; TPT and TGC Executive Vice-President and Chief Planning Officer Eiichi Fukuda; TPT, TGC, TAP, and M2IA Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Sarte; and Executive Vice-President and Chief Finance Officer of TPT, TGC, TAP, and Chief Operating Officer of M2IA Johann Sale. For more information, visit https://www.axa.com.ph/motor.