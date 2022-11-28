THE METRO PACIFIC Tollways Corp. (MPTC) — operator of the CCLEX, CAVITEX, CAVITEX C5 Link, CALAX, NLEX, NLEX Connector, and SCTEX — and MPT Mobility unveil a 2022 holiday raffle promo, dubbed “Download, Drive, and Win” via the MPT DriveHub application.

Brand-new MG ZS crossovers will be given away to two lucky MPT DriveHub app users, and 10 more will be gifted with P100,000 in cash each.

Current app users of Easytrip or the CCLEX RFID are automatically in the running when they download the app via the App Store or Google Play Store. The app can be used across all MPTC expressways.

Once successfully registered, the users can earn rewards points which will be converted into raffle entries. Rewards points earned will be capped at 24 points per month until Jan. 31, 2023 and each reward point earned will be converted to an equivalent of one raffle entry.

Downloading the MPT DriveHub app, registering an account, and linking an Easytrip or CCLEX RFID account earns a point. Referring a friend who will download the MPT DriveHub app and register an account gets five points, while downloading the app and registering an account through a referral link gets a point. Each P200 loaded on an Easytrip RFID using the MPT DriveHub app earns a point. The Easytrip RFID load can only be used to pass the MPTC Tollways and nothing else; it is non-transferable or refundable. Points are not cumulative and are counted per reload of the Easytrip RFID.

“We’re very excited for the lucky winners,” said MPTC President and CEO Rodrigo E. Franco. “The point of ‘Download, Drive, and Win’ is to show our appreciation for our customers, and with people’s renewed enthusiasm to travel, we want to reward them in a manner befitting the holiday season.”

For more information, follow MPT DriveHub on Facebook.