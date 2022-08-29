Nissan Assist opens digital avenue for customer service and more

NISSAN PHILIPPINES, INC. (NPI) has unveiled the Nissan Assist, a customer service mobile app expected to provide a “fully digital, end-to-end customer service experience for Nissan’s customers nationwide.”

Said to be part of its “digital transformation roadmap,” Nissan Assist is meant to integrate NPI, its partner dealers, and customers in an online ecosystem. The app gives customers access to everything from pre-purchase to after-sales services.

Nissan owners can make a service appointment, and even access their vehicle maintenance history. “This reduces the time spent waiting for services or appointments, and makes it easier to personally monitor work order status. Roadside Assistance is also available in case of emergencies,” said the firm in a release. “Other features also include news on model launches, sales and after-sales campaigns, dealership locators, and promo updates, making the Nissan Assist app as complete as possible.”

Even non-owners can benefit from ready information about Nissan vehicles. They can book a test drive or request a quote, and even track their order.

Explained NPI President Juan Manuel Hoyos, “With Filipinos being no stranger to digital services, we know how important it is to adapt to their fast-paced and always-online lifestyles. Nissan Assist furthers our commitment of improving the customer experience by bringing our services closer to them in just one click.”

Nissan Assist also offers loyalty programs and exclusive deals for app owners. Users can earn and track points, and that they can use to redeem Nissan merchandise, services, and exclusive offers.

“We see digitization and electrification as two important elements that must go hand in hand, putting the customers at the heart of our business while also working toward electrified mobility,” added Hoyos. Nissan Assist is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users, and the App Store for iOS users. For more information, visit nissan.ph.