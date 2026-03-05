BERLIN, GERMANY — As ITB Berlin 2026 opened on March 3 at the International Congress Center (ICC) Berlin (formerly Messe Berlin), the Philippine booth once again welcomed international buyers. The country’s participation began in 1985 and now spans more than four decades of sustained engagement with the global travel trade. Over the years, this consistent presence at ITB Berlin has built a strong foundation for long-term partnerships and steady market development, particularly within the European outbound sector.

In the period following the pandemic, that foundation has translated into measurable results.

In 2023, sales leads generated during ITB Berlin reached P271.5 million. A year later, that figure increased by 50% to P489.1 million. By 2025, the Philippine delegation recorded P637.4 million in negotiated sales leads from 352 business meetings, a 30.31% increase from 2024, alongside the participation of 29 co-exhibitors representing a broad spectrum of the tourism sector.

This pattern of growth signals a more structured approach to international trade activity, integrating government leadership, private enterprises, and destination stakeholders within a coordinated pavilion framework. Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said the Philippines’ longstanding role at ITB Berlin reflects a strategic approach to market development rather than episodic visibility.

“Forty years at ITB Berlin illustrate the importance of consistency in international market outreach,” COO Nograles affirmed. “We view global trade platforms as mechanisms for partnership-building, performance assessment, and policy coherence. Our gains recorded demonstrate a more integrated tourism strategy that links national direction, private sector preparedness, and shifting international demand.”

The 2026 delegation builds on that upward journey. This year, exhibitors from the Philippines represent accommodation providers, destination management companies, local government units, and tourism organizations — an expansion from the previous year and a reflection of growing confidence in the platform.

On the opening day, Philippine sellers met with international buyers with discussions spanning leisure programs, emerging regional circuits, and itineraries shaped by evolving ecotourism expectations. Dialogue increasingly reflects market interest in responsible travel practices, community-based experiences, and environmental priorities that continue to gain prominence in the global travel landscape.

In leading the delegation, TPB said this trajectory has been intentional. In recent years, promotional efforts have emphasized inclusive tourism alongside traditional destination appeal, reflecting a broader shift toward balancing growth with sustainability in international market engagement.

“Our approach to ITB Berlin today advances a more balanced narrative,” COO Nograles added. “We highlight the beauty of our destinations, and our commitment to sustainability, community participation, and long-term value creation. That alignment is central to our engagement with European partners.”

As ITB Berlin 2026 commences under challenging global circumstances, the Philippines’ presence reflects continuity and steady commitment. More than four decades of participation at the trade fair have established long-term credibility within the international travel community. This year, amid travel disruptions affecting attendance, the delegation remains focused on honoring scheduled engagements, deepening partnerships, and sustaining market conversations that support the country’s long-term tourism development. In a week that underscores the interconnected nature of global travel, the Philippines approaches its participation with professionalism, responsibility, and respect for the broader context shaping the industry.

